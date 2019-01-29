MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The actual phrase is “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” but in this case, it’s safe to include “cold” among those extreme conditions.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service told WCCO that mail carriers will be out Tuesday.

Supervisors are ensuring that carriers are properly dressed for the cold, and hand warmers are being distributed.

Postal carriers are also being instructed to warm up in their vehicles as much as needed. Mail carriers have also been instructed to report any weather-related issues immediately.

Managers will be checking in with carriers to ensure they are safe.