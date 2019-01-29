MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While many Minnesotans will avoid going outside in these dangerously-cold temperatures, some people are paid to be out there.

The phone is ringing off the hook at Schmit Towing Tuesday, with stalled cars and dead batteries flooding in.

“A lot of customers are basically scared, don’t know what to do. We haven’t had cold like this for many years,” said owner Steve Schmit.

So his tow trucks never shut off because there are simply too many vehicles to jump.

“Mostly dead, cold batteries, with the cold weather the batteries are dead and if you don’t start your vehicle at least once a day, probably not going to start,” Schmit said.

There are colder ways to make a buck. Ask Jimmy John’s delivery cyclist Glen Gardner.

“I think it’s the worst it’s gotten so far, and I’m not looking forward to it. It’s apparently going to be negative,” Gardner said.

A shake of the head says it all. While restaurants might see fewer walk-in customers, more folks order out. Bite Squad’s Craig Key says business climbs the nastier it gets.

“The colder it gets, the higher demand for delivery,” Key said.

This cold snap has already jumped business 12 percent.

“We can bring the same selection people would have inside, right to people’s doors, so it’s great for delivery,” he said.

So look on the bright side: If your car doesn’t start, just have dinner brought to your door. Key hopes customers can be patient, saying deliveries may take a bit longer in the extreme cold.