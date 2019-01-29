MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a man allegedly tried to lure a child from their home Saturday.

According to police, the child was playing outside of their home on the 3800 block of 52nd Street West in Minneapolis around noon. The child’s parent momentarily went inside the home, and when the parent returned, they said they saw a man with his arms extended toward the child.

The parent yelled at the man, who then fled.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s with black or grey hair, a black goatee and wearing a dark or blue jacket. The suspect’s vehicle is described as grey or silver with front bumper damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477. Police say tips can also be texted to them at 847411.