MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans are bracing Tuesday for days of bitter cold as a mass of arctic air descends on the state, threatening record low temperatures in the Twin Cities Wednesday morning and wind chills as frigid as 50 below zero.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for all of Minnesota, extending from Tuesday morning to Thursday morning.

Wind chills factors Tuesday are expected to be between 25 to 35 below zero through the morning hours and becoming even colder as temperatures drop through the day amid increasingly strong winds.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says that by the evening commute Tuesday it’ll feel like 45 below zero in the Twin Cities. In greater Minnesota, it’ll feel like 50 below.

“And it just keeps getting colder,” Brickman said.

This is just stupid. pic.twitter.com/oZi9HXUZb8 — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) January 29, 2019

Hundreds of schools, including the largest districts in the Twin Cities and the University of Minnesota, have already cancelled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Record low temperatures are possible in the Twin Cities on Wednesday morning. Wind chills will be around 50 below, a type of cold that hasn’t been seen in the Twin Cities more than 20 years, since January of 1996.

Air temperatures early Wednesday morning in the metro will bottom out around 28 below zero. The record low for the day is 30 below, which was set back in 1887.

“There’s a chance we could break a record that’s hung around for 130 years,” Brickman said.

UFF DA…You betcha it's going to be cold! Check out these temps for Wednesday! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/CBdkjDbdr8 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 29, 2019

In northwestern Minnesota, some areas could see air temperatures Wednesday morning around 40 below zero. However, no city looks to break the record for the coldest air temperature ever recorded in Minnesota: 60 below zero in Tower, in northeastern Minnesota, on Feb. 2, 1996.

Still, wind chill values Wednesday morning across Minnesota will be as frigid as 55 to 65 below zero. In such bitter cold, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. As such, those who venture outside should be sure to bundle up and limit their time outside.

The dangerously cold wind chills look to last through Thursday morning. After that, however, temperatures will rise quickly.

Friday’s high temperatures will be above zero, and Saturday is expected to bring highs above freezing, near 40 degrees.