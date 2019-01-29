MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say a man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly stole a woman’s dog and abandoned it on the side of a road amid frigid January temperatures.

Brady Hanson, 26, of Fosston, was arrested Saturday and booked into jail on suspicion of burglary, theft, stalking, and animal cruelty, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hanson’s arrest stemmed from a burglary call early Saturday morning from a home on the 300 block of Brandt Avenue in Fosston. The caller told police that Fosston, whom she knows, had been following her and she believed he went into her home and stole her dog.

Officers weren’t able to find Hanson for hours. However, the woman was able to recover her dog, which had been left on the side of a county road. While the animal appeared unharmed, it did look as though it had been exposed to frigid temperatures for hours.

Police found and arrested Hanson later on Saturday. On Sunday, police executed a search warrant on his car in search of additional evidence.

The case remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office says.