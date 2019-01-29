MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When it’s dangerously cold out, there’s no reason to step outside and risk life and limb to get a body-warming bowl of soup or a stick-to-your-bones piece of hotdish.

WCCO’s morning team all decided to share their favorite cold weather recipes for you to try while you’re hunkered down inside this week. Get your menus ready!

——-

Instant Pot Beef Bourguignon

Submitted by Kim Johnson

This recipe comes from Sweet & Savory Meals. Check out their website for a few modifications to make it tailor-made for your tummy.

Ingredients Beef: 1 1/2 – 2 pounds stew meat cut into 1 1/2 – 2 inch cubes

2 tablespoons all purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

2 tablespoons canola or olive oil Rest of Ingredients: 1 sweet yellow onion peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon garlic minced

1 cup beef broth

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/2 cup tomato sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

4 carrots peeled and chopped into 2 inch chunks

8 ounces baby Bella mushrooms trimmed and quartered

1 cup celery chopped – optional

1 cup red wine

1 pound mini potatoes or Yukon halved

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 bunch thyme tied in a bundle Cornstarch Slurry: 2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

Instructions Add beef chunks to a large bowl, sprinkle flour, salt and pepper onto it. Stir to combine. Turn on the Instant Pot and select Sauté. Once Hot add oil to the pot. Once the oil is hot, cook the beef in batches 2-3 minutes on each side until nice and brown. Remove the beef from the pot, cover with foil and set aside. Add the chopped onion to the pot and cook for 1 minute, add the garlic, stir and cook for 1 minute. Add the cup of beef broth, and using a wooden spoon scrape well the bottom of the Instant Pot to remove any bits that stuck to it, make sure you scrape it well to avoid burning during cooking. Add the beef back to the pot, add tomato paste, tomato sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Add chopped carrots, mushrooms and celery if using. Add wine and potatoes. Make sure you don’t go over the Max line of your pot. Add dried rosemary, thyme and red pepper flakes. Stir to combine. Add a bunch of fresh thyme on top. Close the lid and seal the valve. Cook for 35 minutes on High Pressure. Once the Instant Pot beeps, do a 10 Minute Natural Pressure Release. Release manually the remaining pressure.

——-

Split Pea Soup

Submitted by Ali Lucia

Ali Lucia says this recipe serves eight, and that her husband “loves this!”

Ingredients

1 Ham-hock/omit ham if vegetarian

1LB of dried split peas

2-4 cloves of garlic minced

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon parsley

8 Carrots chopped

8 celery sticks chopped

2 medium onions diced

1 bay leaf

Salt and Pepper to Taste

8 cups chicken broth

Directions

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, saute the onions and garlic with the olive oil, oregano, salt, and pepper until the onions are translucent, 10 to 15 minutes. Then add the carrots, celery, bag split peas, and chicken stock, bay leaf, and parsley. Bring to a boil, then simmer covered for 3 hours or longer. Stir occasionally to keep the solids from burning on the bottom.

After a few hours remove ham. Take ham out of Dutch oven and cut up meat. I like to use a hand held blender to blend peas and other vegetables. Add the ham back into soup. Taste for salt and pepper. Serve hot.

——-

Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Submitted by Christiane Cordero

This recipe comes from Minimalist Baker.

Ingredients Soup 1 Tbsp coconut or grape seed oil

2 medium shallots (thinly diced)

2 cloves garlic, minced (2 cloves yield ~1 Tbsp or 6 g)

6 cups chopped butternut squash (1 small butternut squash yields ~6 cups)

1 pinch each sea salt + black pepper (plus more to taste)

1 1/2 Tbsp curry powder

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1 14-ounce can light coconut milk

2 cups vegetable broth (DIY or store-bought

2-3 Tbsp maple syrup (or sub coconut sugar)

1-2 tsp chili garlic paste (optional) Toasted pumpkin seeds

Chili garlic paste

Full-fat coconut milk For Serving (optional)

Directions