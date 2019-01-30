MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – School administrators in Minnesota are moving to cancel classes for Thursday as another morning of extreme cold is in the forecast.

Around noontime Wednesday, the Anoka-Hennepin School District, the state’s largest district, announced that its schools will be closed Thursday due to the frigid cold.

However, as conditions are expected to improve Thursday afternoon, after-school and evening activities for high schoolers are still on schedule. Classes are expected to resume Friday.

The state’s next two largest school districts, Minneapolis Public Schools and St. Paul Public Schools, both say that administrators are watching the weather and considering whether to cancel classes for a fourth day.

Many students in Minnesota have been out of school for a three consecutive days. On Monday, classes were canceled in the Twin Cities due to an overnight snowstorm. After that, many schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday as a blast of arctic air descended on the state.

While the cold air is expected to move out of Minnesota on Thursday, the morning forecast still looks to be bitterly cold.

In the Twin Cities, temperatures are expected to plunge to around 27 below zero, cold enough to shatter a daily low temperature record that’s stood for 130 years.