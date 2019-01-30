Closings, Delays:Snow emergencies and school closures are stretching through mid-week.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesotans brace themselves for this bitter blast, many are looking to food delivery services to avoid the extreme cold weather.

WCCO reached out to various food delivery providers in the metro area, including Postmates, who said they always see a spike in orders during extreme weather events.

(credit: CBS)

The cost of delivery tends to vary depending on which service you use.

GrubHub told ‘CCO that their cost of delivery does not go up due to inclement weather, however fees may be adjusted to ensure drivers are fairly compensated for their efforts.

