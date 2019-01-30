MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Goodview police are searching for 31-year-old Leigh Elizabeth Meska, who went missing Wednesday in the midst of Minnesota’s dangerous cold snap.

Meska was last seen driving away from her Goodview residence Wednesday morning to go to work. She drives a 2014 gray Chevrolet Impala with Minnesota license plate 136MWK.

Meska is 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, a sweater and black leggings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Goodview Police at 507-452-1500, or Winona County Law Enforcement Dispatch at 507-457-6492.