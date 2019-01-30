MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time, a husband and wife have placed first and second respectively at the 2019 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

On Tuesday, the 300-mile race from Duluth to Grand Portage concluded. It’s the longest sled dog race in the lower 48 states.

Participants and event organizers braved -20 degree temps and wind gusts that felt like -50 below.

Taking a late lead in the race, 2019 Champion Blake Freking came across the finish line on Tuesday evening. Shortly after, his wife, Jennifer Freking, crossed the finish line, too.

Team Freking! 1 & 2, Blake and Jennifer Freking for the 2019 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon finishers first and second. #Beargrease19

Photo : Root River Photography pic.twitter.com/gTMTmkyHLd — Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon (@johnbeargrease) January 30, 2019

Other marathon race finishers include third-place Jason Rice followed by Colleen Wallin, Erin Altemus, Ryan Reddington, Peter McClelland and Frank Moe.