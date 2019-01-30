Comments
(credit: Root River Photography)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time, a husband and wife have placed first and second respectively at the 2019 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.
On Tuesday, the 300-mile race from Duluth to Grand Portage concluded. It’s the longest sled dog race in the lower 48 states.
Participants and event organizers braved -20 degree temps and wind gusts that felt like -50 below.
Taking a late lead in the race, 2019 Champion Blake Freking came across the finish line on Tuesday evening. Shortly after, his wife, Jennifer Freking, crossed the finish line, too.
Other marathon race finishers include third-place Jason Rice followed by Colleen Wallin, Erin Altemus, Ryan Reddington, Peter McClelland and Frank Moe.