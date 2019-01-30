“From birth to age three, we have a remarkable opportunity to influence the entire trajectory of a child’s life. There is a growing body of scientific evidence that validates a focus on the earliest years of a child’s life as a way to drive better health outcomes and decrease opportunity gaps. A new feature-length documentary titled No Smaller Matter highlights the importance of early child care and education by sharing powerful stories and stunning truths about the human capacity for early intelligence and the potential for quality early care and education to benefit America’s social and economic future.”

Click here for more information.