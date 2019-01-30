'It Is Getting Cold, Fast': Thousands In Twin Cities Lost Power In Dangerous ColdThousands of Minnesotans are enduring the coldest night in a generation without power. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, more than 6,500 people are still impacted by the outage in the Twin Cities metro area.

USPS Halts Mail Delivery In Minnesota Due To Polar VortexUSPS announced Tuesday afternoon theThe United States Postal Services says "neither snow nor rain nor heat" keeps them from delivering. But extreme cold does.

Good Question: Why Do Our Houses Make Noise When It's Cold?This winter, you've probably heard your house make some scary noises -- a pop, a bang, sometimes it's even loud enough to wake us up in the middle of the night.

Extreme Cold Straining Xcel Energy’s Natural Gas System, Residents Urged To Turn Down ThermostatXcel Energy is advising residents in parts of central Minnesota north of the metro to turn down their thermostats and reduce their natural gas use.

Rochester Man, 22, Found Dead In Bitterly Cold Temps Outside ResidenceA 22-year-old man is dead after his body was found in bitterly cold temperatures outside a Rochester residence over the weekend.

New Daily Record For Cold Possible In The Twin Cities Wednesday MorningIt is not often that the WCCO Weather Watcher is flashing blue. That means it’s not only cold in Minnesota – it’s dangerously cold, and it’s going to stay that way.

Many Restaurants & Grocery Stores Closing Due To Extreme ColdMinnesota schools are definitely not the only entities closing down during the extreme cold over the next couple days.

Eden Prairie Principal Sends Letter To Parents Over Fight Video Shared On Social MediaEden Prairie High School says it will respond with “appropriate disciplinary measures” following a fight Tuesday in the cafeteria that was recorded by a student and shared on social media.

1 Dead, 1 In Custody Following Shooting In St. PaulOne man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in St. Paul on one of the coldest nights Minnesota has seen in years.

MnDOT Idles Snowplows Due To Extreme ColdThe Minnesota Department of Transportation pulled snowplows off the roads in 11 southeastern counties because of the extreme cold.