MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We don’t have to tell you the Minnesota Vikings are not in the Super Bowl this year, but they don’t need to be in the big game to be one of the most lucrative sports franchises in the country.

To Minnesota fans, the Vikings may be priceless — but the team does have a value: $2.4 billion. That is four times the $600 million the Wilf family paid for the Purple. That’s according to a Forbes Magazine ranking of every team in the National Football League.

In 2018, the Vikes rank 19th out of 32 NFL teams. Revenues of $408 million, and operating income of $90 million. A value that got supercharged by the taxpayer-funded U.S. Bank Stadium.

Taxpayer-funded stadiums are the key to how much a team is worth. The Vikings’ value shot up 38 percent when it got U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Atlanta Falcons, where the Super Bowl will be played: a 19-percent bump.

And the Los Angeles Rams are now doubled in value ahead of a $5 billion stadium deal.

The Vikings are one of 15 NFL teams who did not see their value increase from 2017 to 2018. Analysts say it’s because teams are now so expensive, there are very few people who could afford to buy them.

The Vikings have got a long way to go to match the most valuable franchise. Forbes estimates the Dallas Cowboys are worth $5 billion.

