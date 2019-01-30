MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in St. Paul on one of the coldest nights Minnesota has seen in years.

The St. Paul Police Departments says officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East. Wind chills at the time were around 50 below zero.

When officers arrived at the scene, they could not find the victim. A short time later, a man was dropped off at Regions Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. While life-saving measures were attempted, the man died a short time later.

His name has not been released.

About an hour after the shooting, police spotted a man matching the suspect description on the 1400 block of 6th Street East. When officers tried to stop the man, he fled, running behind a home.

Officers heard a gunshot a short time later and found the suspect suffering from an apparent self-inflicted wound, police say. Emergency crews brought the suspect to Regions Hospital, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation. This is the fourth homicide of 2019 in St. Paul.