MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The American Girl doll store at the Mall of America is going to close its doors in just under two months from now.

The Bloomington store is closing March 20, according to mall officials.

“Following a strong 2018 with increases in traffic and sales across the property and specifically in our entertainment/attractions categories, Mall of America continues to change and grow with a focus on a vibrant and unique tenant mix to meet the demands of the evolving retail and entertainment landscape. This specific location has access to Mall retail areas as well as our world-class theme park, a combination appealing to many brands. We look forward to announcing new tenants soon,” a mall spokesperson said.

The Star Tribune reports that the American Girl store in Boston will also close.

The store has been part of the Mall of America for more than a decade, having opened in Nov. 2008.