MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every time a new baby is born at Fairview Southdale Hospital, a lullaby plays. That lullaby has been ringing through the halls 60 times since Monday.

“This is usually our lull time where we don’t have many babies born, but we’ve doubled our number,” Fairview birthplace patient care supervisor Brandy Stalberger said. “It just seems like when we have a full moon or a snow storm comes that’s when all the babies come.”

Little Hannah Elizabeth Henrich was one of the babies born during the polar vortex.

“When I found out my due date was going to be in January I think we both freaked out a little bit because of Minnesota Januaries,” new mother Emily Henrich said.

Emily Henrich was scheduled to be induced as she was overdue. Her husband, Adam, had to dig their driveway out of snow Monday morning after the snow storm.

They eventually made it to the Edina hospital, and Hannah was born healthy via cesarean section just before midnight. The new family of three has been recovering during the coldest days in Minnesota in twenty years.

“The text messages I have been getting from friends and family are, ‘Thank god you’re in the hospital,'” Emily Henrich said.

She said she didn’t plan on a C-section, but joked that it kept her in the hospital one day longer to avoid the cold. But if she and Adam have another? She says maybe no more January babies.

“Maybe delay it a month,” Emily Henrich said.