



— A 72-year-old man accused of touching children while working as a school bus assistant was found with serious injuries in his residence where a woman was found dead Thursday morning.

According to Woodbury police, the Washington County Courts requested a welfare check of Harvey Kneifl, was due in court Thursday morning for a verdict on a criminal trial, but did not appear.

Woodbury police officers responded to his apartment on the 7500 block of Bailey Road, where they informed on-site staff that they would like to check on Kneifl. After police did not receive an answer at the door, facility staff entered the apartment and two adults were found with significant injuries.

Police said offers and paramedics then entered the apartment to render aid. Kneifl was taken via ambulance to Regions Hospital with significant injuries, which police believe to be self-inflicted. Another adult, a female victim, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the female victimâ€™s death.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say there is no threat to the community at large, and that the incident was not a random act.