



â€” A dog was thrown into a dumpster after it apparently froze to death overnight in frigid temperatures, authorities in Indianapolis said Wednesday.

The dog was left outside in a cold wooden outdoor doghouse, CBS affiliate WTTV reported, despite warnings about the deep freeze settling over the Midwest this week.

The owner then “picked up the dog and threw it away in a dumpster, as if its life meant nothing. When we found the dog, it was emaciated and covered in trash,” the Indianapolis Animal Care Services said in a Facebook post Wednesday (WARNING: you may find the details and photos in the Facebook post to be disturbing).

“The small area where the dog spent its last hours had a frozen water bowl and gave you a glimmer of the painful days and nights it suffered before freezing to the ground of its doghouse,” the IACS Facebook post said. “The only thing blocking the cold, bitter air was a towel.”

Itâ€™s actually illegal in Indianapolis to leave pets outside when itâ€™s below 20 degrees Fahrenheit or during a wind-chill advisory. Violating the ordinance could result in fines of up to $200.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services offered the following tips to keep your pets safe and warm during bitter winter weather: