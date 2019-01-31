



Xcel Energy has finally lifted their request to the company’s natural gas customers to lower their thermostat to 63 degrees, after some families north of the Twin Cities woke up in hotel rooms Thursday morning.

Xcel Energy got some Princeton residents hotel rooms because demand for natural gas outpaced supply inÂ the rural area, which sits at the edge of the utility’s coverage area. Xcel Energy said the outage could have been worse if they were not proactive.

“From a pressure standpoint and from a systems stability standpoint we had to siphon off and really shut off gas service to about 100, 150 customers up here,” John Marshall, director of communications with Xcel Energy, said. “Unlike an electrical outage, where power just gets restored and everything’s fine, with natural gas we need to do step-by-step, building-to-building visits to make sure that the pilots are turned off, that no natural gas facilities are turned on. So that when we do restore natural gas, everything is safe.”

As of 10 a.m., Xcel Energy said they were no longer requesting customers to keep their thermostats at 63 degrees. The company said they expect to turn on natural gas to the affected customers at about noon.

It should take a couple hours for homes to go fully back online, as they have to go door-to-door to relight pilot lights.

Xcel Energy said they hope to prevent this from happening in the future.

While temperatures might fall a few degrees after sunrise Thursday, warming is expected to start in the morning hours. Additionally, the wind chill warning thatâ€™s been in effect for the last few days is set to expire at 9 a.m.

Although winds were generally calm overnight, even light breezes could create wind chills as frigid as 60 degrees below zero. In such cold, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in just minutes. Indeed, hospitals in the Twin Cities have seen dozens of frostbite cases since the deep freeze descended on Minnesota.

CenterPoint Energy tells us it is not experiencing issues with its natural gas distribution system and is not asking customers to conserve energy.