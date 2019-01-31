School Closings:Many schools have closed Thursday, as well. Check the full list here.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A principal at a Minneapolis elementary school died unexpectedly Tuesday.

Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff sent a notice out to the Hale Elementary School community about the death of “our friend and colleague Principal Ryan Fitzgerald.”

Graff said “Fitzgerald was a thoughtful and caring leader and his sudden loss will be felt not just at Hale, but throughout the entire Hale/Field and MPS communities.” Graff’s note did not say how Fitzgerald died.

Graff said a crisis recovery team made up of social workers, counselors, nurses and psychologists would be onsite once the school reopens, to help both staff and students work through the grieving process.

Resources from the Minneapolis Public Schools are also available to help families discuss Fitzgerald’s death.

A GoFundMe account is available for everyone to help celebrate Fitzgeraldâ€™s life by donating to his daughter Carah Fitzgerald’s college tuition fund.

