MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The population of monarch butterflies appears to be growing.

Researchers say the amount of butterflies wintering in Mexico is up 144 percent over the last year.

Their population is measured by how big of an area they cover. This is the biggest measurement since 2007.

The biggest threat to monarchs is habitat loss and climate change.

There are nationwide efforts to restore native flowering plants and milkweed to help their population.