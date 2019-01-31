



It was bumpy rollout for the new online reservation system for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

Shortly after it opened Wednesday morning, it crashed.

The system on “recreation.gov” has been in the works for 14 months.

The Forest Service says a server problem caused the issues.

The site has been taken down and is being worked on.

The government says it will give a 48-hour notice before it reopens the site.

Any reservations that did go through while it was up may need to be re-submitted.