MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old boy who is not properly dressed for the sub-zero temperatures.

Brennan was last seen near the 800 block of 15th Avenue North at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

He is 4-feet-1-inches tall with a thin build and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a bright, lime-green jacket, jeans and black shoes.

Brennan is described as a “high functioning autistic child” who is verbal, but may become “angry and combative” if confronted. Police urge anyone who sees him not to approach him, and instead immediately call 911 with his location.