



â€“ The Hennepin Theatre Trust just announced their 2019-2020 season, boasting eight different musicals and revivals, and also three returning favorite acts.

The new 16-week season will be appearing at the Orpheum Theatre and the State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.

The eight new featuring acts are Disneyâ€™s “Frozen,” “Mean Girls,” “Anastasia,” “The Bandâ€™s Visit,” “Come From Away,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.” along with revivals of “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “My Fair Lady,” from the Lincoln center production.

As for the returning favorites, “The Phantom of the Opera,” the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Rent,” and Blue Man Group will also come to the Twin Cities.

The shows featured in the 2019-2020 season boast 23 Tony Awards in total.

Specific show dates will be released at a later time, but Hennepin Theater Trust said three of the engagements are multi-week, with “Frozen” going on for three weeks, and “Mean Girls” and “Anastasia” for two weeks.

The eight-show season package will go on sale in mid-March, with prices starting at $345 with the option to also pay monthly installments.

The deadline to renew for current subscribers will be on March 1.