MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate once had a provocative blog where he opined on hot-button issues including homosexuality and abortion.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Thursday that state appeals court Judge Brian Hagedorn began the blog in 2005 when he was a law school student.

He commented that year on a landmark gay rights ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court striking down an anti-sodomy law, saying it could lead to the legalization of sex with animals. Hagedorn also wrote about “why I hate Planned Parenthood” and called it a “wicked organization.”

Hagedorn is running against liberal-backed appeals court Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer in the April election. The winner will replace liberal Justice Shirley Abrahamson.

Hagedorn campaign adviser Stephan Thompson says the judge’s personal views would not affect his actions on the court. Neubauer campaign manager Tyler Hendricks criticized what he calls Hagedorn’s “personal, extreme and radical agenda.”

