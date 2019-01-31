



Firefighters in western Wisconsin braved wind chills Wednesday as frigid as 50 below while battling a house fire.

Crews from Cameron, Wisconsin, knocked down the flames at a home in nearby Chetek. The spray from the firehouses turned to ice pellets in the frigid air.

An image of Cameron Fire Chief Mitch Hansen shows him caked with a layer of ice after the fire was snuffed out.

The house was a complete loss. A fundraiser has been set up to help a man and who children who were displaced.

