MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) â€“ Firefighters in western Wisconsin braved wind chills Wednesday as frigid as 50 below while battling a house fire.
The house was a complete loss. A fundraiser has been set up to help a man and who children who were displaced.
Crews from Cameron, Wisconsin, knocked down the flames at a home in nearby Chetek. The spray from the firehouses turned to ice pellets in the frigid air.
An image of Cameron Fire Chief Mitch Hansen shows him caked with a layer of ice after the fire was snuffed out.
