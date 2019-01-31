MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It might not feel like it yet, but we are on the verge of some unseasonably warm weather. OK, for this time of year, at least. If you are looking to get outside this weekend we found things to do for those Workin’ for the Weekend.

Luminary Loppet

Break your cabin fever this weekend at the City of Lakes Luminary Loppet. Walk, snowshoe, or ski along candlelit trails on frozen Lake of the Isles right in the heart of Uptown! There will be arctic puppets, an ice concert, fire dancers and hot chocolate. The Luminary Loppet is Saturday starting at 6 p.m. The Luminary Loppet is part of the City of Lakes Loppet Cross Country Festival taking place throughout the weekend at Theodore Wirth Park.

Rock The Slopes

Rock the Slopes takes place at Afton Alps Saturday. The Current is providing music for kids and adults. Children’s Minnesota will have kid-focused adventures, dance parties, hula hooping, and more. For adults, sample local beers while viewing a brewers’ race for a tap line.

Twin Cities RV Super Show

Head to U.S. Bank stadium for the Twin Cities RV Super Show. Take a look at hundreds of RV’s from 11 different area dealers. There will also be giveaways, concession stands, and more.

Passport To Spring Flower Show

Finally be swept away by the spectacular fragrance of spring blooms. The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Passport to Spring Flower Show kicks off this weekend. Take in gorgeous flowers and plants from France, India, China, Brazil, Morocco, South Africa, Indonesia, Mexico and the Netherlands. Enjoy the flower show now through March 3.