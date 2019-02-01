  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Eight men have been arrested on charges related to online solicitation of minors for sex as part of a Minnesota task force operation.

Ogechukwu Victor Adekweh, 33, of Grand Rapids; James Bryan Quiambao, 22, of Duluth; Benjamin William Scott, 32, of Duluth; Devivaraprasad Telagam, 35; and Luke Alexander Unruh, 36, of Silver Bay, were arrested for engaging in hiring or agreeing to hire a minor to engage in prostitution. Jason Edmund Harwood, 44, of Deer River; Scott Steven Huber, 26, of Buffalo; and Dean Richard Luukkonen, 62, of Britt, were arrested for distributing sexually explicit material to children via electronic communication. There is no mugshot available for Huber.

The task force consists of the Duluth Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

All men are awaiting formal charges from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office. The investigation is active and ongoing.

