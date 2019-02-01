



U.S. Bank Stadium – Feb. 9, 2019

As anticipation for the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship season builds, Feld Entertainment, Inc. revealed details for both the Triple Crown and East/West Showdown events. Tickets for the 2019 season are on sale at SupercrossLIVE.com. This exciting off-road motorcycle racing event is coming to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

As the most competitive and highest-profile motorcycle racing championship in the world, Monster Energy Supercross has entertained millions of fans for 44 years. Last year’s 450SX Class Champion, Jason Anderson, looks to make his return with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in front of nearly one million fans in live attendance over the course of the 17-race series.

Also making a return in 2019 is the Triple Crown, which was introduced in 2018, in three cities: Anaheim, Detroit and Houston. Additionally, the East/West Showdowns will take place in Atlanta and Las Vegas.

The Triple Crown, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Jan. 19, Detroit’s Ford Field on Feb. 23 and Houston’s NRG Stadium on March 30, allows fans to see their favorite athletes race even more than on a typical night of Monster Energy Supercross. Instead of just one Main Event, the three Main Event format, originally introduced eight years ago at the Monster Energy Cup, has continued to thrill fans as athletes are featured three times throughout the night. Qualifying races will reduce the field to the top 22 racers in each class where an Olympic-style scoring system will be used to determine an overall winner, and championship points are awarded based on the overall finish.

Two 250SX Class East/West Showdowns will continue to double the excitement at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on March 2 and Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on May 4 as fans will have the opportunity to see 22 of the fastest riders from both regions of the 250SX Class Championship (who usually don’t compete together) battling each other for victory. The Main Event will be the first and only time throughout the night that all the 250SX Class stars will line up on the gate for a 15-minute plus 1 lap Main Event where winner takes all.

The 2019 season is shaping up to be one of the most-anticipated in recent history with four rookies jumping up to the premier class with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy, Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s Justin Hill and both defending regional 250SX Class Champions, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne and Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger, all making their 450SX Class debuts at Angel Stadium on Jan. 5. Adding to the competition will be Team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin and newly-signed teammate, Cooper Webb, Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia and a slew of additional talent, including Smartop Bullfrog Spas Honda’s newest member, Malcolm Stewart under the tent with top veteran Justin Brayton.

WHEN: Saturday, February 9, 2019

Doors open at noon. Event begins at 7 p.m.

WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium

900 South 5th Street, Minneapolis, Minn. 55415

TICKETS: Tickets start at $15*

Tickets will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com

charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or in-person at the U.S. Bank Stadium box office.

*Ticket prices subject to change – venue/ticketing fees may apply.

