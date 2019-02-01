Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs and murdering her parents will be back in court next week.
Jake Patterson (credit: CBS)
Jake Patterson, 21, faces homicide, kidnapping and burglary charges in Barron County.
Closs, 13, was kidnapped in October and held captive for 88 days before escaping.
A new picture was shared on Jayme’s GoFundMe page this week — which has grown to more than $45,000. There’s also a new post thanking everyone for their love and support. It says, “It’s the best feeling ever to see Jayme smiling and laughing.”
