



Lindsey Vonn says she will retire from skiing after competing in the world championships in Are, Sweden, this month.

The Minnesota native and Olympic gold-winning alpine ski racer announced her retirement on Facebook Friday.

“The past two weeks have been some of the most emotionally challenging days of my life. I am struggling with the reality of what my body is telling me versus what my mind and heart believe I’m capable of. The unfortunate reality is my mind and body are not on the same page,” Vonn said. “My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.”

She continues by saying after many sleepless nights, she has decided to end her career at the World Championships in Downhill and Super-G next week in Åre, Sweden.

She says retiring without reaching all her goals will stay with her forever.

“However, I can look back at 82 World Cup wins, 20 World Cup titles, 3 Olympic medals, 7 World Championship medals and say that I have accomplished something that no other woman in HISTORY has ever done, and that is something that I will be proud of FOREVER! So please let my story be of comebacks, victories and even injuries, but do not tell my story as one of failures or unreached goals,” she said.

Vonn ends the announcement by thanking her fans who supported her through “thick and thin”.

Read the full post below: