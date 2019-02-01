MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The threat of hypothermia and frostbite is very real when temperatures dip well below zero degrees.

One man is being treated for frostbite on his feet at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis Friday night. Jay Mitchell was sleeping when he started to notice frostbite on both of his feet.

He took himself to the hospital, was treated, but then he checked out to make sure his dog was OK. By the time he got back to the hospital, extreme frostbite had set in.

“If you feel numbness and you think it’s nothing, don’t take the time to warm up and have it start spreading. But the minute you notice you might have a blister forming or frostbite starting, time is of the essence,” Mitchell said.

You can get frostbite within minutes when temperatures are as cold as they were the past few days.