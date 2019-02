Every Friday, we feature a special pet guest in need of a permanent home on WCCO 4 News At Noon.

This week’s guest is Rocket, from the Animal Humane Society.

They write, “Rocket is a 1-year-old Rat Terrier mix. Rocket is the best of both worlds: he has plenty of playful energy, but also loves to snuggle. He may not be the biggest fan of these cold temperatures, but he’s sure to bring lots of warmth to his new home.”