MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury has awarded millions of dollars to a sexual assault survivor who was abused by a man who worked at the Children’s Theatre. The jury also determined the theatre was negligent and did not protect kids there.

There was a lot of emotion in court Friday as three women, all students at the Children’s Theatre in the late 70s, early 80s, share their stories of abuse tied to Jason McLean or his coworkers.

The judge’s verdict is worth $3.68 million against McLean.

Plaintiff and survivor Laura Sterns doesn’t believe she’ll see any of that as McLean, who represented himself, has fled the country.

This is the second judgment against him. The first was worth $2.5 million and that came in November 2017 after he failed to appear in court.

This time around, the judge also found the Children’s Theatre negligent but did not find their negligence caused the abuse.

Friday, victims shared why they still hold the Theatre responsible and after decades, why the “me too movement” prompted them to speak up.

“If they can speak out about this powerful figure, I can speak out about my perpetrator and the institution that allowed him and other perpetrators to be successful in their abuse of me and my friends,” Sterns said. “I had to break my own fear and shame, and it was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.”

“Thirty-five years of the theatre saying, ‘geez, it’s OK, it’s your fault, you guys didn’t tell the truth, it’s the kids fault, they didn’t step up’,” plaintiff and survivor Jeanette Simmonds said. “We weren’t allowed to step up.”

The Children’s Theatre released a statement after the verdict: “We thank the jury for its efforts to reach a just verdict and believe that the legal system afforded the parties a fair and impartial opportunity to make their cases and to have their truths be known. We wish Ms. Stearns success in her efforts to collect the jury’s award from her abuser.”

Along with being a theatre teacher, McLean was also a prominent restaurant owner in town. WCCO tried reaching out to him with the numbers already known had but did not get through.