



– Authorities say a 45-year-old man could face charges after his wife was struck with a hammer and suffered severe facial injuries.

According to KIMT 3 News, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call early Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of Eagle Drive Northwest in Stewartville. Officers say they found a 36-year-old woman unable to speak after being hit from behind with a hammer.

Kenneth Hartmark, the woman’s husband, is now in custody and could face charges of third-degree assault, second-degree assault and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

After undergoing surgery, authorities say the woman told them it is possible Hartmark could have struck her. She suffered facial lacerations, a broken jaw, broken teeth and her left index finger was crushed, which police say indicates she was trying to protect herself.

Hartmark allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine but did not admit to the attack. He told police he awoke to find the woman bleeding.

Police say they found a hammer with blood on it near the area where Hartmark was sleeping.