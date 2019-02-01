



East Side’s Twin Cities Snowshoe Shuffle, which raises funds for camp scholarships, has transformed into the Northeast Flannel Fest for 2019. This family festival will still feature snowshoeing trails, with the addition of: sledding, tubing, a chili feed, snow sculptures, free family flannel photos, hot cocoa, and environmentally themed educational activities for all ages!

The Flannel Fest is happening on February 9, 2019 from 1:30-3:30 pm at Columbia Manor (3300 Central Ave. NE). Tickets are $25 per family of 4, with individual adult tickets available for $12 and individual child tickets available for $5.

Proceeds benefit Camp Bovey, a summer residential camp for kids in Northern Wisconsin. In 2019, Camp Bovey is celebrating its 70th year of operation! Camp Bovey sparks a lifelong connection to community, discovery, and our natural world: inclusive, accessible, and fun for all. Camp Bovey’s mission is to provide a safe place for youth to have fun while participating in outdoor activities that help campers build respect for themselves, for one another, and for the environment. Each summer, 90% of the children who attend camp can only do so because of scholarship dollars that this annual event helps to raise.

At Flannel Fest, we’ll have information available about the upcoming camp season as well as ways to get involved if you’re an alumni.

Learn more about the Flannel Fest at http://www.esns.org/FlannelFest and buy tickets ahead of time at https://flannelfest.eventbrite.com.

Follow East Side on Facebook and Twitter at ESNeighborhood for updates on the Flannel Fest!