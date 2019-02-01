  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Animal Humane Society, Pet Of The Week
(credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The deep freeze has lifted, and now might be the perfect time to give a rescue dog a forever home.

Friday’s Pet of the Week is Rocket, a 1-year-old rat terrier mix. He’s currently staying at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley after having spent time at another shelter.

Rocket is described as an energetic animal who’s looking for an active household. His favorite activities include running, hiking and Frisbee.

Cuddling is also important, as Rocket is something of a lap dog.

Those interested in Rocket can learn more about him here.

