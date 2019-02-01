



— Classes are canceled for Lourdes High School in Rochester after a bomb threat Friday morning.

According to CBS affiliate KIMT, this alert was sent to parents via text: “Police have been notified and a bomb dog will be searching the building. Due to the uncertainty of student and staff safety, school has been cancelled for LHS today. No students or staff are to report to school.”

Police told KIMT Friday that the threat was received Thursday night. Bomb dogs went through the school and didn’t find anything.

Police also added that the incident does not appear linked to another bomb threat directed at a Rochester bank Thursday.