Boundary Waters Canoe Area
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Federal officials say they are starting over on accepting reservation for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northeastern Minnesota because of technical issues.

Forest Service officials say only a small number of people were able to receive access to apply for permits, so officials are cancelling reservations that have been processed and are issuing refunds.

Officials say they have changed the system so customers can now apply for permits and secure reservations at the same time, in hopes of speeding up the process. A new date for accepting those reservations has not been announced.

Here are more details on the reservation process.

