(credit: Chisago Co. Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A small-engine plane made an emergency stop at a Kwik Trip store Saturday morning in Stacy.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s office says the plane was overheating, forcing the pilot to land on an Interstate 35 exit ramp, before taxiing over to the convenience store.

“There were no injuries or crashes as a result,” said the sheriff’s office on their Facebook page. “We are deciding whether or not to issue him a citation for being quadruple parked though.”

