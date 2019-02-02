MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 36-year-old Wisconsin man died early Saturday morning when his truck entered a ditch, struck a stop sign and hit a power pole.

Scott A. Gossel, of Wilson, was driving eastbound on Highway 12 in Baldwin and entered the south ditch at Bridge Avenue. Gossel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Gossel was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is a possible factor in the cause of the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation. No additional information has been released at this time.