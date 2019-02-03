  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Plum City, Rollover Crash, Wisconsin

PLUM CITY, Wis. (WCCO) — A 16-year-old is dead after a rollover crash in Wisconsin.

Police say they responded to a report of a crash at 290th Street and 190th Avenue near Plum City Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the driver, Caleb Bylander, had been ejected from his vehicle. Authorities performed lifesaving measures, but Bylander was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Bylander was “hill jumping” when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.

