MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi-truck hit a car head-on in southern Minnesota Saturday, killing one and injuring another.

Twenty-nine-year-old Hashim Lencha Siddiq was driving a Freightliner east on Highway 14 in Steele County just after 4 p.m. when he attempted to pass a vehicle, striking a Pontiac G6 head-on.

The passenger in the G6, Allison Christine Anderson, 67, was killed as a result of the crash. The 58-year-old driver, Todd Richard Anderson, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Siddiq and his passenger were unharmed.

