School Delays:Icy roads have led to some delays. Check them out here.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Catholic Worker Movement, Enbridge Oil Pipeline

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Activists from the Catholic Worker movement say four protesters have been arrested in an attempt to shut down an Enbridge oil pipeline in north-central Minnesota.

Spokeswoman Diane Leutgeb Monson says the four broke into an area containing shut-off valves for three Enbridge pipelines around noon Monday, then called to warn the company of their plans to turn off the Line 4 pipeline. Monson says Enbridge itself shut the line down remotely.

She says Itasca County sheriff’s deputies arrested the four around 1:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately return a call.

Enbridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner says the protesters put people and the environment at risk.

A judge in September dismissed charges against three other activists who tried to shut down two Enbridge pipelines in northwestern Minnesota.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.