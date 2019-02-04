School Delays:Icy roads have led to some delays. Check them out here.
Filed Under:Benton County Sheriff
(credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to slow down during inclement weather after one of its squad cars was hit by an out-of-control vehicle.

Authorities say while officers were tending to an accident at the junction of Highways 10 and 15 Sunday evening, another vehicle lost control and slid into the vehicles parked at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the sergeant who was assigned to the car was not inside the vehicle at the time and was uninjured, but authorities remind drivers of the importance of slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles when road conditions are poor.

