Filed Under:Burnsville, Fraud, Theft

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — An employee of a Burnsville gas station was charged with fraud and theft after authorities discovered she had stolen dozens of lottery tickets valued at more than $1,000.

The complaint states officers began investigating the theft of the tickets in September of 2018. The store alleged several tickets were missing from inventory, which a further probe into security footage found 29-year-old Britani Danz was probably responsible for the theft. Twenty-nine tickets with a value of $1,120 were cashed.

Danz later admitted that she took the tickets without paying and had a friend cash them for her. Danz told police she kept the proceeds for herself.

She is being charged with one felony count of state lottery fraud, and one felony count of theft.

Danz’s next court appearance is March 18.

