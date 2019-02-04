MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last week saw temperatures plunge to lows we haven’t seen in over 20 years. Then things reversed quickly and got warm enough to merit declaring a #Top10WxDay over the weekend.

Now, we’re back in the middle of winter conditions. Freezing drizzle has made area roads slick and, in some cases, dangerous.

Metro Transit says that the road conditions are such that about half of their buses are currently delayed, as are light rail trains.

7:20 a.m. winter weather update: About 48% of buses delayed by an average of 8 minutes by icy conditions. Blue Line delays continue. — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) February 4, 2019

Matt Brickman says that’s not the end of it. The early part of the week promises to bring snow to Minnesota, in two separate doses Tuesday and Wednesday.