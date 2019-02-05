  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
A seven week old Daschund cross puppy waits to be re-homed at the Cheshire Dogs Home on January 4, 2010 in Warrington, England. The puppy is one of hundreds waiting for a new home at the Manchester and Cheshire Dogs Home and other animal shelters across Britain. There has been a huge surge in the number of abandoned pets over the Christmas and Winter period.


Louie Anderson, stand-up comedian, actor, and author, will be performing at the Fetching Ball, celebrating Can Do Canines’ 30th anniversary.

Click here for more information.

A number of free tickets for the ball have been made available. Go to fetchingball.com for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.