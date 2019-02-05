  • WCCO 4On Air

For years, Grand View Lodge has been hosting wine industry leaders for a weekend of tastings and fun. de'Vine Wine and Culinary Weekend brings together over 200 wines from around the world. This year's event is Feb. 8-10.


For years, Grand View Lodge has been hosting wine industry leaders for a weekend of tastings and fun. de’Vine Wine and Culinary Weekend brings together over 200 wines from around the world. This year’s event is Feb. 8-10.

For more information, click here.

