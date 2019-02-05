



A local drummer who died while on stage at Mancini’s will be remembered by friends and family Tuesday in Roseville.

Doug “DJ” Jones, 65, had gotten on stage Jan. 25 to perform with his band, the Rockin’ Hollywoods, when he suffered a heart attack. The Star Tribune reports the band was about to begin its third set of the evening when Jones sat down and began to slump over his drum kit, An audience member began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but all effots proved unsuccessful.

Jones reportedly died with his drum sticks in his hands.

The celebration of Jones’ life will be held at Mueller-Bies Funeral Home at 6 p.m. A musical tribute will also be held for him March 10 at St. Paul’s Minnesota Music Cafe.

Jones is survived by his wife, three sons and a granddaughter.